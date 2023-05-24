Hamas calls for international action to stop settler expansion in Jerusalem

Hamas yesterday called on the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations to take effective action to protect the occupied city of Jerusalem from Israeli "settler-colonial" policies and from the threat of Judaisation after Israel approved the construction of 400 illegal settlement units in the occupied Jerusalem town of Abu Dis.

In a statement issued yesterday, the movement said that Israel is exploiting the international silence to increase settlement expansion in violation of international law.

"Such a move is aimed at imposing Israeli sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem and isolating it from other Palestinian communities and cities. These endeavours will not grant the Israeli occupation legitimacy in the occupied Palestinian capital," Hamas stressed.

The movement said that the Palestinian people will remain faithful to their cause of defending their rights, their land and their Islamic and Christian sanctities.

On Monday, the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem announced plans to build 400 illegal settlement homes in the occupied town of Abu Dis, to the east of Occupied Jerusalem.

The plans include expanding the illegal Kidmat Zion settlement, where ten Israeli settler families currently live in three buildings purchased by the Ateret Cohanim settler organisation.

Abu Dis is home to 15,000 Palestinians and the main campus of Al-Quds University and Palestine Authority government institutions.

