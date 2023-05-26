Drugs found in a box of Turkish Delight confectionery

Drugs were seized from a box of Turkish Delight confectionery in an operation carried out at Istanbul Airport by the Ministry of Commerce Customs Enforcement teams on Tuesday, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, 1.5 kilograms (3.31 pounds) of sticky dark brown Opium gum inside a box of Turkish Delight was investigated by Customs at Istanbul Airport.

The parcel was detected by sniffer dogs, following which it was determined that 1.5 kilograms of opium gum was hidden inside the Turkish Delight box.

Customs enforcement teams seized the drug and initiated judicial proceedings against the sender and recipient.

