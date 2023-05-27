Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Jordan ambassador's house in Sudan

Saudi Arabia has condemned the attack on the home of Jordan's envoy in Sudan, as violence in the country continues despite a week-long ceasefire agreement.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry yesterday announced that the home of its ambassador in the Sudanese capital Khartoum had been attacked and vandalised, but assured that the envoy himself was unharmed as he was in Port Sudan.

In a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry today, the kingdom condemned that attack and reaffirmed its rejection of all forms of violence against diplomatic missions in the turbulent country and throughout the world. Riyadh also renewed its call to conflicting parties in Sudan to abide by the short-term ceasefire agreement.

After over a month since the conflict erupted in the country, the seven-day truce which the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to started on Monday morning this week, with the key aim of allowing and enabling the delivery of aid.

Despite the fact that the ceasefire has been marred by numerous outbreaks of violence between the warring armed factions, it has raised hope amongst negotiators, mediators, and the international community that a more long-term ceasefire or resolution could potentially be reached.

