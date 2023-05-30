Israel detained 3,000 Palestinians since start of 2023

In an attempt to undermine Palestinian resistance, Israeli occupation forces have detained 3,000 Palestinians since the start of 2023, the Palestine Prisoners' Club (PPC) said yesterday.

According to the PPC, 100 Palestinians were detained in Jericho's Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, where the Israeli occupation forces carried out deadly detention campaigns.

"The detention campaigns in Aqabat Jaber accompanied with field executions and systematic abuse of the detainees and their families," the PPC said.

The PPC also said that the Israeli occupation used all kinds of weapons in addition to the collective punishment that included blockades and home destructions.

Among the detainees, the PPC said, were 18 boys, including three who were subsequently held under administrative detention: Mawed Omar Al-Hajj, Ali Bassam Ibrahim and Jamal Khalil Barahmeh.

On 25 May, the Israeli occupation forces carried out a wide-scale detention campaign in Jericho during which they raided 40 homes and detained 19 Palestinians.

