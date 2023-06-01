MK: Israel will declare its position on Western Sahara soon

Israeli Minister of Transport, Miri Regev, has emphasised that Tel Aviv recognises the importance of the Sahara issue to the Moroccan people, adding that the government will take a stance on the matter soon.

In an interview with i24 News, Regev also revealed a series of agreements which she signed with her Moroccan counterpart, Mohamed Abdel Jalil, including the mutual recognition of drivers' licenses, the promotion of bilateral contracts on maritime issues and the establishment of direct links between the ports of the two countries.

She pointed out that these agreements will strengthen cooperation between Israel and Morocco in the maritime, land and airfields.

Morocco, she continued, has expressed "a great desire to cooperate with Israel."

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who is of Moroccan origin, is expected to arrive in Rabat in early June at the invitation of Moroccan Parliament Speaker Rachid Talbi Alami.

Morocco's Justice and Development Party (PJD) expressed its unequivocal rejection of the planned visit, adding that it stood firmly against the formation of a "Moroccan-Israeli parliamentary friendship commission" and declared its disinterest in participating.

