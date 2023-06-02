Israel army, settlers carried out 490 attacks against Palestinians in May: report

The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers carried out 492 attacks on Palestinian citizens and their properties in May.

In its monthly report titled 'the Israeli Occupation's Violations and Colonial Expansion Measures' for the month of May, the Commission said the attacks were concentrated in the cities of Nablus (132 attacks), Jenin (69 attacks), and Tulkarm (43 attacks).

According to the report, occupation forces demolished 45 homes, commercial facilities and sources of livelihood during that period.

The Israeli occupation authorities also issued 72 notices of demolition, halt of construction and eviction to Palestinians.

READ: Israeli settlers shoot at Palestinians and burn property