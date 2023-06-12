Moscow expects Egypt president to attend second Russia-Africa Summit

Moscow expects Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to represent his country at the second Russian-African Summit in July, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko said yesterday.

"The new summit will take place in St. Petersburg on July 26-29, and leaders of 54 African states will be invited to it. Naturally, we are very much waiting for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and other Egyptian representatives," the ambassador was quoted by the Russian news agency TASS as saying.

Borisenko said the upcoming forum will help deepen economic cooperation between Russia and Africa for their mutual benefit and will "contribute at the same time to strengthening Africa's role in the global system that has become multipolar," according to TASS.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg from 26 to 29 July. The first summit was held in Sochi from 22 to 24 October 2019 under the motto: "For peace, security and development."

READ: Russian tourist killed by shark on holiday in Egypt