Israel's Netanyahu to advance judicial overhaul this week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday his government will move ahead with its plans for a judicial overhaul this week, according to local media, reports Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said his government will convene later this week to start "practical steps" towards implementing the judicial reform plans.

"We will start to advance the judicial reform starting this week," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

These steps will be taken "responsibly, but in accordance with the mandate we have received," he added.

His statements came shortly after thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday night for the 24th straight week against government plans for judicial reform.

READ: Israel judicial overhaul plan frozen as opposition accuses Netanyahu of 'lying'

Israel has been in political turmoil in recent months over the planned judicial reform by the Netanyahu government, which the opposition views as a power grab in favor of executive authority.

Netanyahu, however, insists his plan would enhance democracy and restore the balance among the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

In March, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, bowed to pressure and announced a temporary halt to the plans amid protests across the country.