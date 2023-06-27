Egypt denies forcing worshippers to pay mosque electricity bills

The Egyptian government has denied reports circulated on social media that authorities have stopped paying electricity bills for mosques and are forcing worshippers to pay them.

The cabinet's media centre said it had contacted the Awqaf Ministry, which dismissed the news as "baseless".

However, the government explained that users will have to pay electricity bills for facilities associated with mosques including event halls, nurseries or administrative offices.

According to the government, the mosques' renovation expenses as well as the construction of new mosques are paid separately, without affecting the services provided to worshippers.

The government called on social media users to verify the authenticity of news to avoid confusion.

