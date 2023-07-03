Netanyahu vows to send 'terrorists' to 'grave or jail'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed at the start of his weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday to continue to send "terrorists" to "the grave or jail" and to fight "everyone who dispatched terrorists," according to a press release issued by his office. Netanyahu's statements alluded to Iran's alleged role in supporting armed groups in the region.

"Since the establishment of this government, we have targeted a record number of terrorists," explained the Israeli leader. "I have said that they are to be found in one of two places: the grave or jail, mostly the former. We settle accounts with every terrorist and everyone who dispatched terrorists – in Gaza, in Judea and Samaria [the occupied West Bank], in Syria and even in Iran. Let all of our enemies know that we work according to a simple rule: whoever harms us or tries to harm us, we will harm them and we will also thwart his designs."

Netanyahu praised the Mossad spy agency for thwarting an attempted attack against Israelis in Cyprus last week. "I would like to commend the Mossad for another counter-terrorist operation in which it thwarted an attempted attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus. The Mossad revealed the assailant, his chain of operatives and his plans."

This, he added, not only attests to the capabilities of the State of Israel, "which are impressive, but it is also proof of our determination to fight those who seek our lives everywhere."

READ: OIC condemns Israel military operation in Jenin