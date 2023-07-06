US accuses Russia of 'harassing' its drones targeting Daesh in Syria
The US State Department has declassified footage from a US operation in Syria, which it alleges shows Russian jets 'harassing' an unmanned American bomber aircraft. The US' Reaper drone was part of an operation with Kurdish forces against Daesh targets in Syria
