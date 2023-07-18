France goalkeeper refuses to join Saudi team

French press revealed that Hugo Lloris, Tottenham's goalkeeper, rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal Football Club.

The 36-year-old's contract with Tottenham runs until the summer of 2024, but his departure was confirmed this summer after he left the team's travel list to start the preparatory period for the new season.

According to the French RMC Sport network, Lloris is open to the idea of joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which is looking for a new goalkeeper.

"Paris puts Lloris on the list of candidates to join the team, accompanied by Moroccan Yassin Bono, the Seville goalkeeper."

The Belgian player, Romelu Lukaku, who is a striker for Chelsea, also refused to move to Al-Hilal.

Lukaku's loan to Inter Milan ended at the end of the last season, and he is returning to his original club, Chelsea.

Inter Milan withdrew from the race to buy Lukaku permanently after he informed them that he had entered into negotiations with Juventus.

