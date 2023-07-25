Algeria calls for development strategy to solve irregular migration

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has called to adopt a comprehensive development vision in countries experiencing an exodus of migrants as the only solution to the phenomenon of irregular migration which he said is affecting North African countries as much as Europe.

In a speech read by Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane in Rome on Sunday, Tebboune said while the security treatment of the migration file responds to the urgent need to maintain public order and combat smuggling and human trafficking networks, it does not contribute to addressing this phenomenon in a sustainable manner. Comprehensive solutions that guarantee stability, advance development dynamics and create job opportunities for youth in source countries are the only solutions, he said.

Tebboune also called for "North-South cooperation to be elevated to a higher level, in order to provide aid and assistance to the countries of the South, by increasing development contributions made to them."

In this context, he pointed out that Algeria's approach to combating illegal immigration "is based on supporting peace and security in these countries, while calling to mobilise more funding for the implementation of development projects to benefit African countries, notably Niger and Mali," to effectively combat illegal migration.

Tebboune also pointed out that the Rome meeting "takes place against a backdrop marked by the worsening of clandestine migration in our region," with all the challenges and recurring tragic scenes that this situation poses.

"This situation has worsened as a result of security measures and provisions to protect the European Union's external borders and tighten visa-granting procedures," said Tebboune, explaining that his country, "driven by its permanent solidarity with neighbouring countries, has for many years adopted a relatively tolerant policy towards these flows," which has led to "an unprecedented rise in the number of illegal migrants who have settled on its territory."

READ: Italy offers aid to Libya to limit illegal migration to Europe