Israel's education ministry head resigns in protest over judicial overhaul

In response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial overhaul, the Director-General of Israel's Education Ministry, Asaf Zalal, has resigned from his position. In a statement, Zalal cited the deep divide within society, which prevents him from fulfilling his responsibilities as required.

Announcing his resignation today, Zalal voiced his concerns about the current state of affairs in a letter sent to Education Ministry officials. "I cannot continue serving the system that I love so much and wanted to lead to the secure place it needs to be. The current rift does not allow me to proceed and fulfil my responsibilities as required," Zalal is reported saying.

Zalal's resignation highlights the growing concerns over the impact of the judicial overhaul legislation on various sectors, including education. Large numbers of Israelis are said to be considering leaving the country while major firms including tech-companies have threatened to move.

On Monday, the Knesset passed the reasonableness bill, which is the first of a series of measures that make up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive judicial overhaul.

The bill was passed by a majority of 64 out of the 120 Knesset members, despite widespread local opposition and 30 weeks of protests by Israeli citizens, members of the army and medics. The bill limits the Supreme Court's power to overturn government decisions and appointments of ministers it deems 'unreasonable'.

