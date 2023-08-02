Portuguese / English

Daily wagers in Iraq endure 50 degrees of heat to make ends meet

August 2, 2023 at 2:52 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
A view of Iraqi street as casual workers, who have no social security are trying to support their homes by carrying heavy loads on their backs for about 10 hours a day in the scorching summer heat, on July 27, 2023 in Baghdad, Iraq [Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
 August 2, 2023 at 2:52 pm

Iraqi daily wagers, who have no social security, try to support their families by carrying heavy loads on their backs for about 10 hours a day in the scorching summer heat, Anadolu Agency reports.

Temperatures can sometimes exceed 50C (122F) in summer in Iraq. High temperatures have a negative impact on the health of labourers working in the open air.

The workers – who often work on construction sites or as porters, under the scorching sun – demand social security and their working conditions to be regulated.

