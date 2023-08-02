Daily wagers in Iraq endure 50 degrees of heat to make ends meet

Iraqi daily wagers, who have no social security, try to support their families by carrying heavy loads on their backs for about 10 hours a day in the scorching summer heat, Anadolu Agency reports.

Temperatures can sometimes exceed 50C (122F) in summer in Iraq. High temperatures have a negative impact on the health of labourers working in the open air.

The workers – who often work on construction sites or as porters, under the scorching sun – demand social security and their working conditions to be regulated.

READ: Bomb attack, fire cause electricity disruptions in Baghdad, southern Iraq