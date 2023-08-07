Turkiye: ruling AK Party urges Sweden to adopt 'balanced' policy against hate crimes

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Turkiye called yesterday on Sweden to adopt an "effective and balanced" policy against all hate crimes, Anadolu has reported. Party spokesman [ made his comment after the "provocative parade" organised by PKK supporters that targeted Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Stockholm on Saturday.

Celik condemned the provocative PKK supporters as well as the Swedish authorities which "tolerate such acts". He called on the authorities in Sweden to fulfil their obligations in the fight against terrorism. The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by Turkiye and other countries, including the US, Canada and Australia, as well as the EU. "There should be no place for terrorist acts and activities that support terrorism under the true state of law… A country that claims to apply the rule of law cannot surrender to terrorism."

According to the AK Party spokesman, the Swedish authorities' reckless stance towards those who are hostile to Turkiye and to Islam "encourages" extremist groups. "We look forward to Sweden adopting an effective and balanced policy against all hate crimes, far from duplicity in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Turkiye signed a tripartite agreement with Sweden and Finland during the NATO summit in Madrid on 28 June last year regarding the fight against terrorism.

Supporters of the PKK group included LGBT symbols on an effigy of Erdogan in Stockholm on Saturday. Carrying PKK symbols, the demonstrators also opposed Sweden's bid to join NATO.

