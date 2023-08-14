5 dead, 7 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia coast

Five people died and seven others went missing when a boat carrying irregular migrants sank off Tunisia’s coast, an official said Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fevzi Al-Masmudi, a local court spokesman, told Anadolu that the migrant boat sank off the coast of the south-eastern port city of Sfax.

“There were 35 people on board, mostly Tunisians. 23 of them were rescued, five bodies were found,” said Masmudi.

A search and rescue operation is underway to find seven people missing, he added.

Masmudi also said an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the sinking of the boat, which sank a few hundred meters off the shore.

