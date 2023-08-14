Jordan announces exceptional measures amid unprecedented heat wave

Jordan has announced a package of exceptional measures ahead of an unprecedented heat wave during which temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees Celsius in some regions.

Jordan is expecting temperatures which are almost 10 degrees Celsius above the average for this time of year, according to the kingdom’s Meteorological Department.

It warned of reduced visibility due to dust, especially in the desert areas, and of direct exposure to sunlight for prolonged periods as well as of leaving children and the elderly inside closed vehicles. Dry grassy areas may experience fires as a result of the high temperatures, it added.

For its part, the Civil Defence Directorate raised its operational and field readiness upon directives from the Director of Public Security, Major General Dr. Obaidullah Al-Maaytah.

The Director of Civil Defence, Brigadier General Muhammad Al-Omari, called on people to avoid being in direct sunlight, ensure they stay hydrated, stop children from playing outside for long periods, and not leave sterilisers, perfumes and similar flammable materials in vehicles.

Universities have suspended studies while the working hours of public cleaners and field cadres have been reduced over the next three days.