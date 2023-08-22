Iran to expand ‘excellent’ bilateral ties with Algeria 

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Tehran is determined to improve bilateral relations with Algeria, ties which he described as “excellent”. The top diplomat’s remarks were made during a meeting yesterday with Algerian People’s National Assembly’s Speaker, Ibrahim Boughali, who arrived in the country on Sunday as part of a five-day trip aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Amir-Abdollahian also praised Algeria over its anti-colonial struggle and ongoing solidarity with occupied-Palestine and also noted that parliamentarians from both countries have agreed to hold a virtual meeting with the heads of parliaments to condemn the spate of Quran burning incidents in parts of Europe.

Boughali, for his part, said Tehran and Algiers have a common stance on many international issues and echoed calls for the expansion of mutual relations in various fields. He also condemned the recent terrorist attack against the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

The Algerian speaker highlighted that Algeria has approved new investment laws, providing incentives to attract foreign investments, expressing hope that Iran would be among the first countries to invest in the North African country.

Last month, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart hailed the continued relations between the two countries, after two decades of diplomatic ties, which resumed after being severed in the mid-90s. He also conveyed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s support for the “positive movement” in Arab-Iranian relations, in reference to the resumption of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

