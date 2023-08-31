West Bank: Israeli occupation soldiers injured by explosive device in Nablus

Three Israeli soldiers were injured on Wednesday evening when they stormed into the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. Israeli media outlets reported that the occupation soldiers were caught in the blast when an explosive device was detonated near an army patrol. They were taken to hospital for treatment after being evacuated from the scene by an air force unit.

According to local sources, a large contingent of soldiers, accompanied by an armoured bulldozer, entered the city through the Beit Furik checkpoint to secure the storming of Joseph’s Tomb by illegal Jewish settlers. The sources added that the explosive device went off in the Dahiya area.

“Our mujahideen in the engineering unit detonated a number of bombs in the occupation vehicles on Amman Street, hitting their targets accurately,” claimed Al-Quds Brigades — Nablus Battalion in a military communique. “Our mujahideen were able to carry out a precise ambush on a ground force from the occupation forces in the vicinity of Qabr Yousef [Joseph’s Tomb] by detonating a number of explosive devices and using heavy machine guns, leaving [soldiers] dead [sic] and wounded.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 39 citizens were injured, including one shot with live ammunition, three who were hit by rubber bullets and dozens who suffered from tear gas inhalation during the occupation army’s offensive in Nablus.

