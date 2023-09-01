Hamas praises Libya position on normalisation with Israel

The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, yesterday spoke with the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, and discussed developments related to the Palestinian issue and the Libyan position on the normalisation of relations with Israel.

Haniyeh expressed his and the Palestinian people’s appreciation of Libya’s refusal to normalise ties with the occupation state.

Haniyeh added that the Palestinian people received the Libyan position with pride especially because it stands in contrast with those of a number of fellow Arab countries that have normalised relations with Israel.

He added that the Libyan position constitutes strong support for the Palestinian people in confronting the Israeli fascist government and its plots against the Palestinian cause

Al-Menfi expressed Libya’s firm and irrevocable position on the Palestinian cause and recalled his visit to the Gaza Strip ten years ago, expressing his fond memories of the visit.

In his address to Cabinet yesterday, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh reaffirmed his government’s support for Palestinians. “I speak on behalf of all of you, about our pride in the position Libyans have taken, which they made clear across a number of platforms, that the Palestinian cause runs in their veins.”

“We vehemently refuse any kind of normalisation and fully support the Palestinian people and their just cause and their eternal capital, Jerusalem, and we continue to condemn all attacks on them and their rights.”

