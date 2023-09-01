Libya discusses renewable energy cooperation, including training with Dutch embassy 

The Renewable Energy Authority of Libya (REAoL) discussed, at a meeting with the Dutch Embassy at its Tripoli headquarters yesterday, renewables and training, Libya Herald reports.

According to the report, the meeting was headed by Abdul Salam Al-Ansari, Chairman of the Board of Directors of REAoL, and in the presence of REAoL’s Director of Studies and Development Department, Mohamed Al-Mutaki, with the Deputy Head of Mission at the Netherlands Embassy in Libya, and the Director of the Commercial Department at the Dutch Embassy.

The meeting discussed cooperation in the fields of training for its Libyan cadres, internally and externally. It also discussed and reviewed aspects of cooperation in various areas of work in the field of renewable energies, and future world prospects and aspirations in renewables.

The report said the meeting comes within the framework of its permanent efforts and continuous work to achieve its goals and plans in concrete action and reality.

Libya aims to elevate net zero targets and, last month, discussed cooperation with Greece, too.

