Gaddafi look-alike roams the streets of Libya dressed as the late dictator Circulating footage on social media shows a Gaddafi look-like roaming the streets of Libya dressed as the late dictator. Muammar Gaddafi, the former long-time ruler of Libya, met a tumultuous end in 2011 after mass protests broke out calling for his downfall. His death marked a significant turning point in the country which has been marred by conflict and civil war since.