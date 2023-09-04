Rights group call for Israel to release bodies of slain Palestinians

Prisoners rights groups in Gaza held a sit-in outside the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to demand Israeli occupation forces release the bodies of martyrs on 4 September 2023 [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Prisoners rights groups in Gaza held a sit-in outside the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to demand Israeli occupation forces release the bodies of martyrs on 4 September 2023 [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Prisoners rights groups in Gaza held a sit-in outside the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to demand Israeli occupation forces release the bodies of martyrs on 4 September 2023 [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor]

Prisoners rights groups in Gaza held a sit-in outside the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) today to demand Israeli occupation forces release the bodies of martyrs.

The Prisoners’ Committee of the National and Islamic Forces, official and private institutions working in the field of prisoners came together to demand the return of the bodies of the martyrs detained by the Israeli occupation, especially prisoners. The occupation is holding the bodies of 398 male and female martyrs, including 256 in what is known as the ‘Cemeteries of Numbers’ and 11 in mortuaries.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Prisoners, Bahaa El-Din Al-Madhoun, said: “The issue of prisoners, especially the detained bodies, is the issue of lost justice that international systems have been unable to attain justice for.”