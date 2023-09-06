Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

MEPs to visit Tunisia, meet defence team of imprisoned opponents

September 6, 2023 at 9:16 am

The Assembly of the Representatives of the People (ARP) will hold its first plenary session, after the issuance of the order related to calling Parliament to convene at Bardo in Tunis, Tunisia on March 13, 2023 [Yassine Mahjoub/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will visit Tunisia and meet with the families and defence teams representing imprisoned opposition members.
Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

The wrong kind of Israeli: Avi Shlaim on life as an Iraqi Jew

More in AfricaNewsTunisia

Trending