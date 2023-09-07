Islamic Jihad: Palestinians have a right to confront Israel aggression

The spokesperson of the Islamic Jihad movement said that the Palestinian people have the right to confront Israeli aggression and respond to the murders and violations that are committed by the Israeli occupation’s soldiers.

Tariq Salami expressed the movement’s satisfaction with the “escalation of resistance operations,” including the operation that took place at the Hebron Gate in Occupied Jerusalem, which Islamic Jihad considers “a natural response to Zionist terrorism.”

Salami added that Israeli threats to expand the aggression in Jenin or elsewhere “will not stop the resistance, but will rather increase our determination to fight.”