Kuwait reaffirms unwavering support for Palestinian rights

The state of Kuwait reaffirmed on Wednesday its unwavering support for the rights of the Palestinian people. This was made clear by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during a meeting with the Commissioner General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, on the sidelines of the 160th meeting of Arab League Foreign Ministers in Cairo.

During the meeting, Lazzarini reviewed the humanitarian programmes that UNRWA provides to assist Palestinian refugees around the world. He praised Kuwaiti authorities for their support of the Palestinian people and commended the Gulf state for its contributions to aid efforts for refugees. According to official figures, in 2022 Kuwait donated a total of $12 million to help UNRWA’s work.

Sheikh Salem reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to the work of UNRWA, which he said plays an important role in delivering critical services to Palestine refugees.

