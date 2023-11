London protests demand a ceasefire and an end to the war Protestors in London rally demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Memo engaged some of these protestors and many expressed their demand for an end to the war. Protestors have declared their intention to continue their movements until they see an effective ceasefire and asked others to join them, and support. They have also demanded that decision-makers listen to the public and effectively represent them in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.