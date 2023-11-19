Luke Brooks calls parents around the world to act to save Gaza's children American Actor, Luke Alexander Brooks, calls to action for Palestine after a personal experience with his child's illness. Brooks made a video on Tiktok talking about his son's illness and the critical position he found himself in, further elaborating that he didn't need to worry about the hospital being bombed or the availability of decent food and clean water. He asked parents around the world to put themselves in the Palestinian people's shoes and take action on their behalf to save the children.