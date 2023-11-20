60 journalists killed in Gaza since 7 October

The government media office in Gaza announced on Sunday that 60 journalists have been killed by Israel since 7 October. According to Palestinian officials, the journalists were targeted deliberately by the Israeli occupation forces.

“The Gaza government offers its deepest condolences to the journalists’ families and all their relatives,” they said. “The series of systematic crimes against journalists during the war on the Gaza Strip confirms that journalists are a main Israeli target, as 60 of our journalist colleagues were martyred, the most recent of whom were Sari Mansour and Hassouna Islim.”

The aim, said the officials, is to try to silence the “voices of truth that expose the occupation and its ongoing massacres in Gaza.”

The Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza has lasted 44 days, during which time it has killed 13,000 people, including 5,500 children and 3,500 women. More than 32,000 have been wounded, 75 per cent of whom are children and women.

