‘Bravery from Muslims for enforcement of justice key to resolving Israel-Palestine issue’

The only thing that can bring about a sustainable solution to the Israel-Palestine issue is “enforcement of justice”, something for which Muslim leaders and people must take a stand, according to British debater and public speaker, Mohammed Hijab, Anadolu Agency reports.

In an interview with Anadolu, Hijab pointed out that multiple peace efforts from 1993 to 2000 were a “complete failure”.

When you go to the negotiating table with nothing to offer, then nothing happens. That’s been the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict for the last 75 years

he said.

It seems to me that the only thing that can bring about peace is an enforcement of justice, and the only thing that can bring about enforcement of justice is bravery from Muslim leaders and Muslim populaces, and a change in the status quo internationally

The death toll in Israel’s relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip has climbed to more than 13,300, including over 9,100 women and children, ramping up pressure on Western governments and politicians who have been extending “unconditional support” to Israel.

Video: Israeli children sing for ‘total annihilation of Gaza’

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Gaza, while an Israeli blockade has also cut off fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll is around 1,200, according to official figures.

Israel is also facing growing global backlash for its devastating campaign, which many organisations have said has been riddled with war crimes and amounts to collective punishment.

Given the scale of destruction it has caused in Gaza, Hijab believes that even pro-Israeli figures are now “finding it very difficult” to defend its actions.

He emphasised the discrepancies in application of international law, saying it is “not being applied” when it comes to Israel.

“Even the Turkish President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) has had some comments about this, that there is no enforcement of international law,” he said.

This, he said, jeopardises the position of the US and the EU “because now they are seen as inconsistent and having double standards when it comes to their allies versus their non-allies.”

He said the Turkish government has shown “positive support for the Palestinian cause, probably one of the most vocal governments to do so.”

“We hope that this would continue and, in fact, that there’ll be an expansion of the policies, because there are things that Turkiye can do, politicians and the people,” said Hijab.

“Turkiye is one of the strongest countries in the world, militarily and geopolitically, and definitely one of the most important in the region. So, just Turkiye, by itself, can do many things to change the situation.”​​​​​​​

READ: In both the old and new Nakba, the forced expulsion of Palestinians must be rejected