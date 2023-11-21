MSF says three doctors killed in strike on north Gaza hospital

French medical charity, Médecins sans Frontières (MSF), said on Tuesday that three doctors, including two of its own, were killed in a strike on the Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, saying it was “horrified” by the incident, Reuters reports.

MSF has regularly shared information about Al Awda as a functioning hospital and the presence of its staff in Al Awda to warring parties

it said in a statement.

GPS coordinates were also shared with Israeli authorities yesterday

It named the doctors as Dr Mahmoud Abu Nujaila (MSF), Dr Ahmad Al Sahar (MSF) and Dr. Ziad Al-Tatari. “Seeing doctors killed next to hospital beds is beyond tragic, and this must stop now,” it said.

