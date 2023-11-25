66 Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7: Media group

At least 66 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, according to a media group, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The fatalities included six female journalists,” the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said in a statement late Friday.

It said two journalists are still missing, while 31 were detained by Israeli forces.

A four-day humanitarian pause took effect Friday between the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, and Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Israel and Hamas swapped 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli jails on the first day of the humanitarian pause.

Under the agreement, the hostages will be released in batches during the four days.

Israel launched a massive military campaign against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas last month,

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.