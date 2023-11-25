Israeli army says it will resume attacks on Gaza right after pause ends

Israel’s military chief said on Saturday that Israeli forces will resume attacks on the Gaza Strip immediately after the temporary humanitarian pause with Hamas ends, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We will immediately return to maneuver in Gaza, eradicate Hamas and exert significant pressure to release most of the hostages held in Gaza,” the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi as saying.

“We completed Friday the procedures for the return of the first batch of women and children hostages held by Hamas. Today (Saturday), and after a few hours, I hope the second batch will arrive,” he added.

Israel and Hamas swapped 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli jails on Friday, the first day of the four-day humanitarian pause.

Under the agreement between the warring sides, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches over the course of four days.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

