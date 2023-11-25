Israeli forces shoot at Palestinians to prevent the return of the displaced
Israeli forces shot Palestinians during the first day of the 4-Day ceasefire to prevent the displaced from returning to the north. Journalist Hind Khoudary reported that at least seven Palestinians were shot in the leg trying to return and recover their relatives' bodies and check on their homes. Khoudary questions the effectiveness of the ongoing humanitarian pause, and demands an immediate ceasefire.
November 25, 2023 at 2:43 pm