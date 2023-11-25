Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israeli forces shoot at Palestinians to prevent the return of the displaced

Israeli forces shot Palestinians during the first day of the 4-Day ceasefire to prevent the displaced from returning to the north. Journalist Hind Khoudary reported that at least seven Palestinians were shot in the leg trying to return and recover their relatives' bodies and check on their homes. Khoudary questions the effectiveness of the ongoing humanitarian pause, and demands an immediate ceasefire.

November 25, 2023 at 2:43 pm

READ: Ismael Haniyeh: ‘We managed to ruin occupation’s plans’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending