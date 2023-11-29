Ex-Israel PM: Hamas far from ‘falling apart’ in Gaza

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak said 50 days after Israel launched its ruthless aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, the movement is far from falling apart in Gaza and maintains its capabilities.

In an article published in Haaretz newspaper yesterday, Barak said Israel is nearing a decisive juncture, where Israeli occupation forces have made significant gains, however, Hamas is far from falling apart.

Barak warned that international support for Israel’s war is rapidly running out, while tension is building up behind closed doors, including with the United States and could possibly even get worse.

He explained that it is the responsibility of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to manage this complexity, but he had failed in this mission, and therefore he is unfit to lead.

Barak accused Netanyahu of ignoring the fact that a relationship based on trust with the White House is crucial for Israel to achieve its goals, explaining that Netanyahu’s failure to lead the war lies in his denial of the understanding that victory cannot be achieved “without a clear plan for the day after the war and the way to implement that plan.”

WATCH: Ehud Barak says Bunkers were built to provide space for the hospital