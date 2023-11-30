PA: Gaza facing existential threat, deliberate targeting of civilians

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said yesterday that the Gaza Strip is facing an existential threat and the deliberate and systematic targeting of civilians.

Speaking on the Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Abbas called for an end to the silent annexation, settlement and racial discrimination measures in the entire occupied Palestinian territory, according to a report by the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa).

He called to provide urgent international protection for the Palestinian people and achieve justice through accountability and responsibility, and for taking steps to address the threat to the two-state solution.

Abbas stressed that the PLO has rejected the liquidation projects targeting the Palestinian issue and the fragmented solutions and preserved the independent national decision and absolute sovereignty of the Palestinian people over their land, noting that time has come to hold an international peace conference and recognise the Palestinian people’s right to exist.

“I repeat once again that the occupation is about to disappear, and the Palestinian right will triumph.”

READ: A demilitarised state is a proposal to end the Palestinian issue