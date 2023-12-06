Middle East Monitor
Report: 3,580 Palestinians detained in West Bank since 7 October

December 6, 2023 at 9:51 am

An Israeli soldier stops and searches a Palestinian man during a patrol in the Jenin refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank on November 29, 2023 [ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli occupation forces have arrested more than 3,580 Palestinains across the occupied West Bank since 7 October, according to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club yesterday.

The detainees were taken from their homes, or while passing through military checkpoints or were ordered to hand themselves in, noting that while some of them were later released, a majority remained behind bars, held without charge.

The statement said Israeli occupation forces arrested at least 40 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, including three women and a journalist, between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, noting that the arrests were made in the governorates of Nablus, Hebron, Ramallah, Jenin, Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

During the ongoing raids, the Israeli forces executed Muhammad Yousef Manasra, 25, from the Qalandiya refugee camp, after arresting his brother from their house.

