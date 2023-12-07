Qatar Energy announces contract for Laffan refinery upgrade

Qatar Energy has awarded a contract for front-end engineering and design services for a brownfield project related to modifying pump seals in Laffan Refinery 1, located in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City (RLIC), MEED reports.

Japan-headquartered Chiyoda Corporation has won the contract to provide feed services for the project, according to a source close to the project.

The contract duration is eight months, the source told MEED, adding that QatarEnergy is expected to start the tendering process for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works in the second quarter of 2024.

Qatar Energy operates two refineries located in RLIC.​​ Laffan Refinery 1 started production in 2009.

Qatar Energy’s team at Laffan Refinery 1 has identified 31 pumps with single seals, which pose the risk of leakage and even explosion in future.

The project aims to safeguard the pumps and replace them with double seals, the report says.

