WHO chief says 'carnage must stop' in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said “carnage must stop,” in Gaza, where the Palestinian death toll has climbed to 20,000, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I have lost count of the number of times when I thought the crisis in Gaza could not get more horrific. But it has happened again,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

He said the casualty count in the besieged enclave in just over two months is “horrific” and a “travesty for humanity.”

“The horrors are endless for those trapped in what has become a Hell on earth,” WHO chief said, adding that on average around 300 people are being killed daily in the besieged enclave.

He also pointed out the dire situation of healthcare system in the strip where only nine of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially functioning, with none functioning in the north.

“The carnage must stop. We need a #CeasefireNOW,” Tedros said.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas was triggered by the Palestinian group’s cross-border attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Israel responded with air and ground attacks that have killed more than 20,000 people, mostly women and children, besides causing mass displacement and destruction.

The official death toll from Hamas’s attack stands at 1,200.

Tel Aviv has rejected growing calls for a cease-fire, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterating that “we are fighting until victory” and will not stop the war until the “elimination of Hamas and releasing all of our hostages.”

Egypt, along with Qatar, helped mediate a weeklong cease-fire in November in which Hamas freed over 100 hostages in exchange for Israel’s release of 240 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas and other groups are still holding about 129 captives.

WATCH: MEMO Monitoring: Is passive language being used to distort Israel's crimes in Gaza?