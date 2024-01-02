Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Knesset Member accuses Israeli ministers of inciting genocide

MK Ahmad Tibi, leader of the Ta'al Party, criticises Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for inciting genocide. This comes after the ministers have repeated calls for Palestinians to leave Gaza as a solution to Israel’s ongoing onslaught on the strip. Tibi says a day will come when these two ministers and the Israeli government will stand before an international tribunal for war crimes.

January 2, 2024 at 6:35 pm

READ: BREAKING: Israel assassinates deputy head of Hamas Saleh Al-Arouri

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending