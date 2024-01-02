Knesset Member accuses Israeli ministers of inciting genocide MK Ahmad Tibi, leader of the Ta'al Party, criticises Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for inciting genocide. This comes after the ministers have repeated calls for Palestinians to leave Gaza as a solution to Israel’s ongoing onslaught on the strip. Tibi says a day will come when these two ministers and the Israeli government will stand before an international tribunal for war crimes.