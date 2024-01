Social media users condemn Israel’s constant targeting of journalists A social media user comments on the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Hamza Al-Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh, who lost his entire family in Israeli air strikes in Gaza over the past few months. She describes how sinister it is that Hamza’s Instagram stories were still visible after his death. In his stories, he documented the atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza.