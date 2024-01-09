103 Israel soldiers injured in one day in Gaza

Israeli army data shows that 103 soldiers were injured during Sunday’s battles against Palestinian resistance fighters in the besieged Gaza Strip, local media revealed yesterday.

At least two of those injured were in a serious condition.

According to UN OCHA who reported Israeli military statistics, since the start of the ground operation in Gaza, 174 soldiers have been killed and 1,042 soldiers injured.

Earlier, Bloomberg noted the increasing number of Israeli soldiers wounded as a result of the war on the Gaza Strip, saying it “represents a hidden cost of the war.”

“The number of injured is likely to reach nearly 20,000 once those diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder are included,” Edan Kleiman, president of the Disabled Veterans Organisation, told Bloomberg.

Kleiman added that “we have never seen such a density of wounded as we are witnessing now,” noting that “these wounded must be rehabilitated, while the Israeli authorities do not realise the seriousness of the situation.”

The figures of the Israeli army are likely an undercount and several Israeli papers have reported that the number of wounded soldiers in Gaza is several times higher than the official figures.

