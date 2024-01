MEMO at the Hague 'I'm confident there will be a hearing and I hope it will change a lot of stuff, I think also it's also important to remain in the streets and to still be visible.' As South Africa's case against Israel is held at the International Court of Justice, MEMO speaks to pro-Palestine demonstrators in the Hague who expressed hope that those who are sitting on the fence or unsure about what was happening will now see there is a genocide unfolding in Gaza.