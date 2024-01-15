Israel withdraws one army division from Gaza

The Israeli army, on Monday, withdrew its 36th Division from the Gaza Strip for rest and training amid a deadly offensive on the Palestinian Territory, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Israeli Army Radio, three other divisions will remain in Gaza as part of the current offensive in the enclave.

The move is seen as part of the Israeli army’s plans for a long war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched a deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip since Hamas’s 7 October attack, killing at least 24,100 people and injuring 60,834 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

