Aid available in Gaza is far from covering its needs Footage from Gaza shows Palestinians gathered in hundreds around and over an aid truck delivering flour. As famine breaks in Gaza with very minimal aid, the fear of dying of starvation exceeds that of bombardment. Footage shows people at risk of dying out of crush injuries from piling up waiting for aid. Over 30,000 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the war on Gaza, while commentators say more are at risk as famine breaks, along with infectious diseases.