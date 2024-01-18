Blinken has commitment from 5 Arab leaders to help rebuild post-war Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has apparently been given a commitment by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and de facto leader Mohammed Bin Salman, and four other Arab leaders, to help rebuild post-war Gaza. According to a report by NBC, “The Arab leaders also agreed to support a new, reformed Palestinian government to secure Gaza.”

Bin Salman is said to have offered to normalise relations with Israel as part of a Gaza reconstruction agreement. “This is a diplomatic development that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long sought, but only if the Israeli leader agrees to provide Palestinians with a pathway to statehood.”

Netanyahu was said to be “unmoved” when Blinken told him that there is no military solution regarding the fate of Hamas. The Biden administration, noted NBC, is preparing for a post-Netanyahu government in the occupation state.

