Meshaal: Hamas rejects ‘two-state solution’

The head of Hamas’s diaspora office, Khaled Meshaal, has reiterated the movement’s rejection of the two-state solution, saying the Palestinian people demand liberation from the Israeli occupation, independence and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Speaking to Ammar Podcast on Tuesday, Meshaal said: “The West says that October 7 has opened up prospects for a political vision, so they have returned to talk about their old commodity, which is the two-state solution.”

“The 1967 borders represent 21 per cent of Palestine, which is practically one fifth of its land, so this cannot be accepted,” he added.

“Our Palestinian project, which has a quasi-Palestinian national consensus, is that our right in Palestine from the sea to the river, and from Ras Al-Naqoura to Umm Al-Rashrash or the Gulf of Aqaba, cannot be waived. This is our Palestinian right and our presence in this land, modern and ancient,” he added.

He explained that Hamas has reiterated that, in order to form the basis for a joint meeting and a joint national programme with the other Palestinian factions, it accepts a state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, with complete independence and with the right of return without recognising the legitimacy of the Zionist entity.

He pointed out that this position “comes to facilitate Palestinian and Arab consensus at this stage, but without giving up any part of our right or our land and without recognising the usurping entity [Israel].”

