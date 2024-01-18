Outrage over Israeli soldiers’ dance video amidst surge in Gaza casualties A TikTok video featuring Israeli soldiers dancing near Gaza during ongoing bombings has drawn severe criticism worldwide. Concurrently, the Gaza health ministry reports escalating casualties, with the death toll reaching 24,448 Palestinians, including a devastating 24-hour period where at least 163 were killed and 350 wounded. The wounded count in the besieged territory since 7 October now stands at 61,504, and over 7,000 individuals are missing, presumed buried under the rubble.