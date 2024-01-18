Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Outrage over Israeli soldiers’ dance video amidst surge in Gaza casualties

A TikTok video featuring Israeli soldiers dancing near Gaza during ongoing bombings has drawn severe criticism worldwide. Concurrently, the Gaza health ministry reports escalating casualties, with the death toll reaching 24,448 Palestinians, including a devastating 24-hour period where at least 163 were killed and 350 wounded. The wounded count in the besieged territory since 7 October now stands at 61,504, and over 7,000 individuals are missing, presumed buried under the rubble.

January 18, 2024 at 7:54 pm

READ: Israel National Security Minister Ben-Gvir calls for full Occupation of Gaza, emigration of Palestinians

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending