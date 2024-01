Dispatch from Gaza: Roses bring joy to the displaced in a Rafah camp 13-year-old Qasim Hamarna brings joy to many as he sells roses to the displaced in a camp in Gaza's southern city of Rafah. The majority of the region's residents for forced to flee Israeli bombardment in other parts of besieged Gaza. Making a small living from roses grown on his father's farm, Qasim says many were surprised to see someone selling roses as the Gaza Strip has been subjected to a brutal Israeli war since October 2023. Many farms and agricultural areas across the Strip have been subjected to Israeli bombardment or have been completely razed. However, some farmers continue to work their fields despite the danger in order to provide for their families.